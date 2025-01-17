Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Torino have ‘high confidence’ that they will get the approval of Chelsea with their offer for Cesare Casadei.

Chelsea signed Casadei from Inter Milan in the summer of 2022 and the midfielder has featured 17 times for the Blues so far.

This season Casadei has yet to feature for Chelsea in the Premier League and have made a total of six appearances in cup competitions.

Casadei is down the pecking order in Enzo Maresca’s team and a return to Italy might be on the cards for him in the ongoing window.

Torino and Lazio are interested in signing Casadei and the representatives of the Turin outfit met with Chelsea on Thursday to submit a bid.

Torino have offered a €10m transfer fee for Casadei and the London outfit will receive 40 per cent of the fee from his future sale.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Torino have ‘high confidence’ in their offer and believe that Chelsea will accept their bid.

Chelsea however are expecting a counter offer from Lazio which will surpass Torino’s bid.

Now it is unclear whether Casadei, who has three and a half years left on his Chelsea contract, has any preference on his potential destination.