A Saudi Arabian side have ‘made initial contact’ with West Ham United to ask about the terms needed for a Hammers star.

West Ham are active in the transfer window this month and are focusing their efforts on bringing in another striker following Niclas Fullkrug’s injury.

They have also been left without Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, meaning boss Graham Potter wants a new hitman.

The club could also shift players out to balance the books and Brazilian attacker Luis Guilherme is being linked with an exit.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Saudi side Al-Hilal have ‘made initial contact’ over a possible deal for Guilherme.

They have been keen to discover what would be needed to end his time at the London Stadium.

The winger only moved to West Ham last summer from Brazilian side Palmeiras and ironically the Hammers beat off competition from Saudi Arabia for his signature.

Still just 18 years old, West Ham could be prepared to ship Guilherme out despite a lack of opportunities and having handed him a five-year contract.