Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Real Betis have ‘intensified’ their negotiations with Manchester United in order to ‘get closer’ to pulling off the loan capture of Antony.

Antony had a disappointing campaign last season and he has failed to improve his performances in the ongoing season as well.

The Brazilian has been a bit part player for Manchester United so far in the campaign and could leave Old Trafford in the ongoing window.

Antony has drawn interest from Olympiacos, but he prefers a move to a top five league amid efforts from Real Betis to sign him.

Manchester United would likely have to pay part of Antony’s wages if they want to offload him in the ongoing window.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis side made an initial loan approach for Antony, which failed to impress Manchester United and was rejected.

According to Spanish outlet Al Final De La Palmera, Real Betis have returned to Manchester United with a raised offer.

There remains a gap between expectations of both clubs, but the Spaniard have ‘intensified’ their efforts in a bid to ‘get closer’ to an acceptable deal.

Betis are hopeful of landing Antony as the player is also prioritising the Spanish club.