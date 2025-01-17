Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Cesc Fabregas’ Como are waiting for ‘Celtic’s green light’ to take Alex Valle to Italy by cutting his loan spell in Glasgow short.

Valle is currently on a season-long loan from Barcelona and has featured in 18 games for the Bhoys, setting up five goals for his team-mates.

However, he is expected to see his spell in Scotland being cut short halfway through the season with interest arriving from Italy.

Fabregas’ team, who are fighting to avoid relegation from Serie A, want Valle to help their cause.

They have already finalised an agreement with Barcelona to take the player on board for the remainder of the season.

Their loan deal will not have any option to buy in it.

According to journalist Valentin Furlan, the Serie A club is now awaiting a green light from Celtic’s end to finalise the move.

Celtic are moving to bring in Kieran Tierney from Arsenal and when that is done, they will be able to allow Valle to head to Italy.