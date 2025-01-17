Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Developments regarding West Ham’s talks to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz this month are expected to take shape soon.

Graham Potter has been appointed this month after Julen Lopetegui struggled to pick a rhythm after a shaky first half of the season.

Jarrod Bowen, Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio’s injuries have made the Hammers re-think their transfer strategy this month.

Even though they are interested in strengthening other positions, adding a striker has become very necessary as only Danny Ings is fit.

The Irons have been linked with multiple strikers of different profiles around Europe including some from the Premier League as well.

Fulham’s Brazilian hitman Muniz is a player they have shown interest in and are in negotiations for now.

And according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, ‘developments are expected soon’ in the saga.

It has been suggested that the London club are looking to bring Muniz on loan with a £30m buy option at the end of it.

Now it remains to be seen if Fulham will be willing to let Muniz go before securing a replacement for him mid-season.