Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Aston Villa have beaten off competition to land a left-back who is ‘excited about the project’ and will not be loaned back to his current club as ‘he is leaving now’.

Villa have been working hard on potential signings to deliver for boss Unai Emery and recently snapped up Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

Jaden Philogene has been sold to help bring in cash, while exit talk around Diego Carlos has picked up pace.

Aston Villa recently entered the hunt for Levante defender Andres Garcia and have been battling Real Betis and Sporting Lisbon to sign him.

The Premier League club’s financial strength looks to have won the day and, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, a €7m deal is on the agenda.

It is claimed that Garcia is ‘excited about the project’ at Villa Park.

There was a possibility that the 21-year-old could be loaned back to Levante to finish the season, something Betis were happy to see happen.

Levante were also keen for that outcome.

However, ‘he is leaving now’ and will go to Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

Aston Villa have also agreed to add-ons of €2m in the deal, along with a 15 per cent sell-on clause.