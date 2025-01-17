Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes has confirmed that Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah is one of the options his team are looking at in the transfer window this month.

Lyon are under pressure to sell given the financial situation they find themselves in and are expected to raise cash in the window.

The 21-year-old winger, who has played 12 Ligue 1 games for the French giants so far, is one that could leave; he came close to moving to the Premier League last summer.

Everton, under their newly-appointed manager Moyes, have been strongly linked with completing a deal to sign Nuamah.

Though the veteran manager is unaware of the exact position his club are at regarding the move, he confirmed that Nuamah is a player they were looking at.

“He’s a player I know we’ve been looking at. I don’t quite know where we are up with it”, Moyes said at a press conference.

“We’re looking at some players and he’s one of them.

“Hopefully, we can get some [transfers] done before the end of the window.”

Nuamah would add European experience to the Everton team having played five matches in the Europa League already and making two goal contributions.