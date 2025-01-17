Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Millwall new boy Tristan Crama will be available for the Lions’ upcoming fixture against Hull City on Saturday.

The 23-year-old centre-back spent the first half of the season with Exeter City on loan from Brentford and impressed with his performances.

Crama’s performance caught the attention of Championship outfit Millwall, who have been keen on signing a defender.

Brentford recalled Crama back from his loan and negotiated a deal with Millwall for his permanent departure.

The 23-year-old centre-back travelled to Millwall and he has successfully completed his medical with the Championship outfit.

Millwall have a game against Hull City on Saturday and the club managed to register the player successfully on time to be available for that fixture.

Crama will become Millwall’s second signing of the season, following Aaron Connolly, who signed a short-term deal.

Now all eyes on Saturday will be on Crama to see whether he will make his debut at the Den on Saturday.