Michael Regan/Getty Images

Napoli have ‘made a verbal approach’ for a Chelsea target, but the winger does not want to move anywhere in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea are trying to strengthen Enzo Maresca’s hand in the window and have been linked with a host of players.

The Blues want to bring in a winger and have been credited with interest in Deportivo La Coruna’s Yeremay Hernandez and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

It has also been suggested that Chelsea are in talks with Borussia Dortmund about a deal to land Karim Adeyemi.

They are not the only side keen on Adeyemi though as, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Napoli have ‘made a verbal approach’ to sign him, with a €40m package mooted.

The Italians have hit a brick wall though.

Adeyemi does not want to leave Dortmund in the winter transfer window and the German side are also not in the mood to do business now.

It is suggested that the situation could be different in the summer transfer window.

Adeyemi, 22, has missed a chunk of this season through injury and has featured just eight times in the Bundesliga.