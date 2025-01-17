Helge Prang/Getty Images

Omar Marmoush is banking a huge pay rise by swapping Eintracht Frankfurt for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens are trying to rebuild their squad following a dismal first half of the season which has seen their form collapse.

A deal is now in place with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Marmoush for a fee of €75m plus a further €5m in add-ons.

And the player will see his bank balance swell hugely when the switch goes through.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Marmoush has been earning around €2m per year gross at Eintracht Frankfurt.

At Manchester City, his salary will rocket to €16m to €17m gross, which will leave him with a take-home pay packet of €10m.

Marmoush, who will turn 26 years old in February, has found the back of the net 20 times in just 26 outings for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

He also counts Wolfsburg, St Pauli and Stuttgart amongst his former club.