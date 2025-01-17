Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion are negotiating deals for Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price and the next few hours ‘will be decisive’ to determining where he plays his football next.

Price is a product of Everton’s youth academy and only left England in the summer of 2023 to move to Belgium, where his career has taken off.

He played 37 league matches for Standard Liege last season and has added another 21 to that this term, making his presence felt.

He is set to return to England once again with a move to the Championship now firmly in the offing.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, two Championship clubs in the shape of Preston North End and West Brom are negotiating moves for Price.

A permanent move will cost either of the clubs something in the region of €2m and €2.5m.

The next few hours ‘will be decisive’ in determining which of the two clubs will eventually win the race for Price.

The match at the weekend against Sint-Truiden is expected to be Price’s last in the Standard Liege shirt, with a switch to England expected to come on Monday.