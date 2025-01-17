Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are showing interest in signing a centre-back plying his trade in Argentina, but they are ‘not the only club’ that want to land him.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is in the market for a young centre-back to bring in to add to his defensive options this month.

The Belgian has been linked with interest in several options to take to Ibrox, while the club are also looking to offload surplus to requirements stars such as Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo.

Rangers have been linked with Tallares’ Colombian defender Kevin Mantilla, but according to Colombia Scouts, they are ‘not the only club’ that want to sign him.

Mantilla, 21, has turned out in the Argentine top flight and also in South America’s premier club competition the Copa Libertadores.

Which clubs Rangers may have to battle for the signature of the centre-back remains to be seen, but other sides have noted his potential.

Mantilla has been capped by Colombia up to Under-20s level.

Tallares finished second in the Argentine top flight last year, being pipped to the title by Velez Sarsfield.