Leicester City have accepted a bid from Sheffield United for Tom Cannon and the Foxes prefer the Blades’ offer over Sunderland’s, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cannon had a very good first half of the season when he was on loan at Stoke City and scored nine Championship goals for the Potters, despite their struggles.

Earlier this week the Premier League club cut his loan spell short as he has been attracting multiple Championship big wigs.

Sheffield United and Sunderland have shown interest while very recently Burnley also entered the race.

The Blades and the Black Cats made offers for the 21-year-old and now Leicester have accepted Sheffield United’s offer.

They prefer the Blades’ offer over Sunderland’s because the Black Cats want to loan him in and will only buy him if they achieve promotion at the end of the season.

Now Chris Wilder’s side are expected to talk to the striker directly and Burnley have not made any move yet following their interest.

Sheffield United’s bid is up to £13m, including bonuses.

Sunderland will need to at least match Sheffield United’s offer to have a chance to snap up Cannon in the upcoming days.