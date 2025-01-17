Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City have ‘cooled their interest’ in Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle, who had spells with them, according to Darren Witcoop.

The English midfielder is a product of Wolves’ youth system and he has featured seven times for the senior side.

The 22-year-old, though, has not been able to break through into the first team convincingly and he could be out of the door this month.

Cundle has played for multiple Championship sides on loan and he is expected to leave the Molineux once again this month.

The Wolves midfielder has interest from the likes of Swansea, Millwall and Bristol City regarding a potential move.

The Pilgrims and the Potters were also interested in the Wolves man but now they have cooled their interest in him.

He played 27 times for Plymouth and 16 times for Stoke but a move to either of those clubs looks to be not on the cards at this moment.

It remains to be seen if Cundle will find a new home before 3rd February or if he will need to wait until the summer transfer window comes.