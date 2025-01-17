Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Spurs were never in a position to land Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs have been torn with injuries this season, especially in their defence, but forward Richarlison has been barely available, with Timo Wener now set to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

They have been looking to bring a new forward in this month and France hitman Kolo Muani is the player they wanted.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, though, had many suitors around Europe and Serie A giants Juventus are set to land him on a loan deal.

Postecoglou admitted that they have been looking at multiple players, but revealed Spurs were never in a position to land the versatile French attacker.

“We have been interested and looking at a number of players”, Postecoglou told a press conference when he was asked about missing out on Kolo Muani.

“But were we ever at the stage where we thought he was coming to us? No.”

Now it remains to be seen where Spurs will concentrate next after missing out on the PSG man.