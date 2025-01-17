Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United’s search for a midfielder has ‘taken a slight back seat’ as the Hammers deem signing a forward as their priority, according to ExWHUemployee.

The London outfit recently parted ways with Julen Lopetegui and appointed Graham Potter after a series of disappointing results.

Potter feels that West Ham are light in several areas, with the midfield and forward departments being the main focus.

West Ham have been interested in signing Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to help in midfield.

The Hammers are also said to be in negotiations with OH Leuven for the signature of Ezechiel Banzuzi.

However, it is claimed that West Ham have assigned priority to signing a forward, although their attempt to sign a midfielder continues.

Potter has very few attacking options at his disposal, as Crysencio Summerville, Jarrod Bowen, Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio are injured.

They have been linked with several forwards, including Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi, and will be hoping to sign one in the upcoming days.