Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that new Everton boss David Moyes contacted him when he was at Celtic and insisted that he is delighted to see the Scot back in management.

The Toffees parted ways with Sean Dyche earlier this month and quickly turned towards Moyes, who had been a free agent since leaving the job at West Ham United.

Moyes is looking to steady the ship at Everton, but his second reign got off to a losing start against Aston Villa earlier this week.

Tottenham present Moyes’ next challenge as Postecoglou’s Spurs come calling this weekend.

Postecoglou is pleased to see Moyes back and joked it means he is not the oldest Premier League manager anymore, while recalling how the Scot got in touch with him when he was in charge of Scottish giants Celtic.

“Delighted to see David back because I am not the oldest any more! Just need to get Roy [Hodgson] back now”, Postecoglou told a press conference about the Everton manager.

“David is a great guy though.

“He reached out to me when I was at Celtic.”

Postecoglou enjoyed huge success as Celtic manager, something which is sure to have pleased Moyes as he started his playing career at the Glasgow giants.