Michael Regan/Getty Images

One of Nottingham Forest’s stars is the subject of interest from a club this month, but their approach for him has been ‘without too much success’ so far.

Nuno has Nottingham Forest flying in the Premier League and as a result clubs are looking at their players, with hitman Chris Wood and attacker Morgan Gibbs-White of particular interest.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest signed 27-year-old midfielder Ibrahima Sangare from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2023 and he featured 17 times for the club during his first season.

Sangare began the ongoing season as the first-choice midfielder under Nuno, but a hamstring injury has kept him out of action since September.

The Ivory Coast international has suitors in France, as Rennes are interested in signing him in the ongoing window.

Sangare has experience of playing 78 games in Ligue 1 during his time with Toulouse, and Rennes rate him.

They have made overtures however, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have not resulted in success.

The Forest star is not planning to return to French football at the moment and Rennes have had to look elsewhere.

Sangare is currently focusing on his recovery and he will be keen on helping Nottingham Forest to finish in the top four this season upon his return.