Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United are poised to see one of their attacking players head to Italy after an ‘agreement during the night’.

The Hammers have been looking to offload players not in Graham Potter’s plans and winger Luis Guilherme is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, with the Premier League club ready to discuss his exit.

Also on the chopping block is another winger in the shape of Maxwel Cornet, who has been on loan at Southampton.

He made no impact on the south coast and West Ham have been trying to find him a club with a view to a permanent exit.

Cornet is now, according to Sky Italia, joining Genoa after an ‘agreement during the night’.

It appears the move for the winger will take the form of a loan, but it is unclear whether there will be any obligation or option to buy contained in it.

Genoa currently sit in eleventh spot in the Italian top flight and have found scoring goals to be a major issue.

They have managed just 18 in 21 league games and will desperately hope Cornet can help make them more lethal.