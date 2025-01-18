Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa are continuing to work on a swoop to bring in a centre-back currently plying his trade in La Liga.

Villa have already added Donyell Malen to Unai Emery’s squad to improve his attacking options for the second half of the season.

They are also closing in on the capture of Levante left-back Andres Garcia after seeing off competition from Real Betis and Sporting Lisbon.

Emery has not finished shopping in La Liga though and Aston Villa have been looking at a deal for Sevilla’s centre-back Loic Bade.

There have been question marks over the future of Diego Carlos, who has been linked with an exit.

Work is ongoing on a swoop for Bade, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Bade has also been on the radar of Liverpool, but the Reds see him as a possible option for the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa may well get ahead of their competitors for the 24-year-old by acting in the ongoing transfer window.

A move to Villa Park would not be the first time he has been on the books at an English side as he had a stint at Nottingham Forest on loan where he did not make an appearance.