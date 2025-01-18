Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Galatasaray have ‘returned strongly’ to the idea of signing Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos, but Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are in pole position in the race for his services.

The Turkish champions are looking to land another centre-back in the winter window and have been trying to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain for Milan Skriniar.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi has also been looked at by the Istanbul club, but other options are also on the table and one of those is at Villa Park.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Galatasaray have ‘returned strongly to Villa defender Carlos, a player they previously looked at.

However, it is Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbache who currently lead the race for the Aston Villa man.

Carlos, 31, has made ten appearances in the Premier League for Aston Villa so far this season and has been out of late due to injury.

Aston Villa have been working on the possible signing of Loic Bade from Spanish giants Sevilla and he could be a replacement for the Brazilian.

Galatasaray currently sit top of the Turkish Super Lig standings with 51 points from their 19 games, while Fenerbahce are second on 42 points from 18 games.