Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fixture: Brentford vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has picked his starting eleven and substitutes as he looks to guide the Reds to all three points away at Brentford this afternoon.

Slot saw his side held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in midweek and there are concerns that the Reds could be starting to stumble.

They have seen their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to four points by Arsenal and have won just one of their last four games across all competitions, and that came against League Two side Accrington Stanley.

Brentford came from 2-0 down to hold Manchester City to a 2-2 draw in their last game.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool, who name a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfield sees Slot pick Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo lead the attack.

Slot has options on the bench to make changes and they include Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Brentford

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Chiesa, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Robertson, Quansah, Bradley