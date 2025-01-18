Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Fixture: Brentford vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 UK time
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has picked his starting eleven and substitutes as he looks to guide the Reds to all three points away at Brentford this afternoon.
Slot saw his side held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in midweek and there are concerns that the Reds could be starting to stumble.
They have seen their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to four points by Arsenal and have won just one of their last four games across all competitions, and that came against League Two side Accrington Stanley.
Brentford came from 2-0 down to hold Manchester City to a 2-2 draw in their last game.
Alisson is in goal for Liverpool, who name a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.
Midfield sees Slot pick Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo lead the attack.
Slot has options on the bench to make changes and they include Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez.
Liverpool Team vs Brentford
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Chiesa, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Robertson, Quansah, Bradley