Alex Livesey/Getty Images

New Everton manager David Moyes has expressed his optimism about being able to do transfer business moving forward and feels that the situation is getting better at Goodison Park.

Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, have put their faith in the veteran Scot to keep them clear of relegation this season.

Though Moyes has been unable to find the perfect start, losing his first game in charge against Aston Villa, he is optimistic about flexing his muscles in the transfer market going forward.

He is also hopeful that the club’s issues with PSR will not affect their chances in the market and it will be easier to do business in the future.

“I’m probably not the right person to speak to about it as I don’t have all the information”, Moyes said at a press conference.

“But I hope it doesn’t affect us too much in this window.

“I’m sure as we go on it will be much easier to do business in the future.”

There are multiple players that the Toffees are targeting in the January transfer market with Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah being one of them.

Moyes will be looking to add players who can impact Everton over the remaining months of the season.