Fixture: West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

New West Ham United manager Graham Potter has selected his team to welcome Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace outfit to the London Stadium this afternoon.

Potter’s men beat Fulham 3-2 in midweek, picking up three precious Premier League points and making a mockery of their lack of strikers due to injury.

The former Chelsea boss would love a repeat today against a Palace side who have hit a mini-spell of form, with three wins out of their last four matches across all competitions.

Glasner’s side beat Leicester City 2-0 away from home in midweek and if they can beat West Ham today then they would move above the 13th placed Hammers in the league standings.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham at the London Stadium, while Potter picks a defence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell and Emerson Palmieri.

In midfield, West Ham look towards Edson Alvarez, Guido Rodriguez and Tomas Soucek, while the attacking threat comes from Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta.

Potter can chop and change if needed and options include Danny Ings and Carlos Soler.

West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Cresswell, Emerson, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Kudus, Paqueta

Substitutes: Areola, Soler, Coufal, Guilherme, Ings, Irving, Casey, Scarles, Orford