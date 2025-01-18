Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The agents of Leeds United linked Emi Buendia ‘are in London’ and the player’s preference could well boost the Whites’ hopes of signing him.

Buendia has struggled to command regular game time at Aston Villa this season and was an unused substitute in Villa’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

It is possible the player could be on the move this month and he has fielded interest from Argentine giants River Plate.

They have not contacted Aston Villa though and Buendia’s stance may give encouragement to Leeds if they do want to take him to Elland Road.

According to Spanish daily AS, Buendia’s ‘agents are in London’ to deal with their client’s future.

While he could depart Villa Park, it is suggested ‘the goal is to stay in Europe’, effectively putting any thoughts of a River Plate switch on the backburner.

With Leeds pushing to win promotion back to the Premier League and the prospect of playing for Daniel Farke, a move to the Whites may be tempting for Buendia.

It would keep him in Europe and also in England.

His agents are working to make sure their client has options on his table if he does have to take the decision to depart Aston Villa before the window shuts in early February.