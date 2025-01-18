Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Brom are set to beat Preston North End to the signature of Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price, with ‘the final agreements’ currently ‘being negotiated’.

The two Championship sides have been battling for the former Everton midfielder, who has impressed with his development in Belgian football.

It was suggested that a decision was near and now it has emerged that Price will be heading to the Hawthorns, where Tony Mowbray has just been appointed as the new manager.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, ‘the final agreements’ between Standard Liege and West Brom ‘are being negotiated’.

Price is expected to arrive in England next week to then be put through a medical by West Brom.

The midfielder has an agreement in place with the Baggies on a long term deal, meaning personal terms will not be an issue.

Price has made 21 appearances in the Belgian Pro League for Standard Liege so far this season, picking up three bookings along the way.

He has never played in the Championship and managed just three senior appearances for Everton before he departed for Belgium.