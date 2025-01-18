Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Juventus legend Angelo Di Livio has made it clear that he wants to keep Manchester City target Andrea Cambiaso at the club, however would understand a sale for €80m.

The Cityzens are having a season below their recent standards, ruling them out of the Premier League title race, and they are bringing forward a squad rebuild to start this month.

Kyle Walker is expected to leave the club and the Cityzens have identified Cambiaso as a long-term replacement for him.

The deal though is very difficult to do as Juventus rate Cambiaso highly and Di Livio also admitted that he would keep the Italy international.

Di Livio believes Juventus must try to make sure they have a strong group of Italian players.

The ex-Juventus star, however, feels that if the Old Lady are able to secure an eye-watering sum for the 24-year-old then he is transferable.

“I think everyone is transferable for €80m, because those are indispensable figures”, Di Livio told Italian outlet Tutto Juve when he was asked about Manchester City’s interest in the Italy full-back.

“However, in my opinion, Juve must try to rebuild that historic group of strong Italians that allows them to try to reach great goals.

“I would keep him, but if the club were to need that money…”

Manchester City are in the process of splashing the cash this month and they could knock on Juventus’ door for Cambiaso.