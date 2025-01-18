George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United are aware that a striker they have been linked with could leave his current club this week, but are rated as unlikely to move for him, according to LeedsLive.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has just sanctioned an exit for Joe Gelhardt, with the striker linking up with Championship rivals Hull City on a loan deal.

That has reduced Farke’s striking options, while there are also question marks regarding Patrick Bamford, who has struggled to remain fit on a regular basis.

Given the background, Leeds have been linked with a swoop for Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

He has flopped at Sevilla and could well be offloaded by the Spanish side before the transfer window slams shut in early February.

Leeds are aware that Iheanacho could be on the move soon.

However, they are rated as unlikely to make a move for his services.

Farke has preferred to use either Joel Piroe or Mateo Joseph as his striking options this season.

There is time for Leeds to have a rethink about whether they might want to try to sign Iheanacho, who has experience of English football at Manchester City and Leicester City.