George Wood/Getty Images

A club are ‘attentive’ to the situation of a Leeds United star who is set to be out of contract at Elland Road in the summer.

Daniel Farke is leading Leeds in a big push to get back to the Premier League and the Whites are strongly positioned in the Championship.

The Whites are alive to potential additions during this month’s transfer window, but are not desperate to do business for the sake of it.

The summer may see a lot more churn for Leeds and left-back Junior Firpo will be out of contract in the summer.

His situation has not gone unnoticed back in La Liga and, according to Spanish daily Sport, Real Betis are ‘attentive to his situation’ at Elland Road.

The 28-year-old came through the youth set-up at the Spanish side before he was snapped up by Barcelona.

He joined Leeds in 2021 and struggled to make a big impact, with regular criticism of his defensive performances.

Firpo though stayed with Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League and has put in solid displays in the Championship for the Whites.