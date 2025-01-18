Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Lyon have not received any bids for Liverpool tracked Rayan Cherki, but they are open to listening to offers for the attacker.

The Reds are having a brilliant season as they are sitting on top of the Premier League and have bossed the Champions League league phase so far.

Arne Slot was given only Federico Chiesa as a fresh face last summer and the Reds remain alive to opportunities in the ongoing transfer window.

Landing Chiesa is evidence Liverpool are prepared to act if they smell a possible bargain.

Lyon’s versatile attacker Cherki is a player Liverpool have shown interest in and he has interest from other clubs as well.

However, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, though, the Ligue 1 giants have not received any offers for Cherki, though he is being closely monitored by Serie A side Atalanta.

Lyon are also claimed to be ready to evaluate acceptable offers for the 21-year-old.

Cherki is in no mood to rush though and wants to wait for the right opportunity before making a decision on his future.