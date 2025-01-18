Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former top flight star Jason Cundy has branded Leicester City’s appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy ‘lazy’ and feels they are now all set to be relegated.

Van Nistelrooy, who took the job following a stint as caretaker boss at Manchester United, has been unable to turn the ship around at the King Power Stadium and Leicester are sinking.

The Foxes went down to a 2-0 loss at home against Fulham on Saturday, their second successive 2-0 loss at the King Power Stadium.

They have not won in the Premier League since early December and Cundy thinks Van Nistelrooy only got the job based on a handful of games at Manchester United.

He believes the appointment was a lazy one, but thinks the die is now cast and Leicester are going down even if they make another managerial change.

“They gave Ruud van Nistelrooy the job on the back of four games at Man United”, Cundy said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live after the final whistles.

“That is it! That is the only reason they gave him the job.

“Had he not taken that job with United there’s no way he’d have been on their radar.

“It’s been a lazy appointment.

“The decision has been made. They are going down, that’s the truth. Whoever comes in now it feels futile.”

Leicester are due to take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home next weekend, before then a trip to fellow strugglers Everton.