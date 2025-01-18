Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his team to line up against Bournemouth at St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Magpies continued their superb league form in midweek when they beat Wolves 3-0 at home and now sit a lofty fourth in the Premier League table.

Howe’s side are now red hot contenders to seal a spot in the Champions League for next season, while they are also only five points off second placed Arsenal.

Bournemouth arrive having not been beaten since late November and on the back of a solid 2-2 draw away at Chelsea.

Newcastle have also not managed to beat Bournemouth in the last five Premier League meetings between the two sides.

The hosts have Martin Dubravka between the sticks, while at the back Howe goes with Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

In the engine room, Howe has Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, while leading the attack are Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

There are options on the bench for the Newcastle boss if needed and they include Lewis Miley and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs Bournemouth

Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Odysseas, Trippier, Schar, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley