Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has praised Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl for transforming the Owls side into contenders to finish in the playoffs.

Rohl took over the relegation battling Championship team last season, kept them up and now has them in the top half of the table.

His men are just four points away from the playoff spots with 37 points on the board and the German has won plaudits for his work.

Farke’s Leeds will come up against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Sunday and the boss thinks his Whites team will need to be on song.

The Leeds manager noted the good blend of ages that Rohl has and thinks the Owls do have a genuine chance of finishing in the playoffs.

The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “They were last season involved in the relegation battle.

“Danny Rohl has done a fantastic job to keep them up, in a good position in mid-table, with a chance to push for the top six, an in form team, always play with intensity and spirit on the pitch, a group on the pitch with togetherness.

“A good balance with experienced Championship players and good young players.

“They play brave and we have to be on it to cement and stabilise our position.”

Leeds sit in second place in the Championship table, just two points off Sheffield United and beating Sheffield Wednesday would send them back to the top.