Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool displayed a title-winning mindset away at Brentford, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton feels.

The Reds needed to go until the very end at Brentford on Saturday afternoon, scoring twice in injury time, to claim a 2-0 win and go seven points clear at the top of the league standings.

It was substitute Darwin Nunez, who came on for Luis Diaz in the 65th minute, who scored both Liverpool’s goals.

With the clock ticking it had looked like Liverpool would have to make do with a point, but Sutton thinks they showed the mark of champions by getting the win.

Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live: “That’s how you win titles. Going to the end, fighting until the end and taking your opportunities.”

He also tipped his hat to Nunez, who has regularly been criticised for missing chances.

“The much maligned Darwin Nunez – he doesn’t score enough goals, doesn’t contribute enough – well he has now.”

Next up for Liverpool is a switch of focus to the Champions League, with French side Lille due to pay a visit to Anfield before then Ipswich Town arrive in the Premier League.