Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United could make a very late move in the winter window for a Premier League striker they have shown interest in, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers are currently settling into the Graham Potter era as they try to find their feet following the underwhelming reign of Julen Lopetegui.

Potter saw his side draw a blank on Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 at the London Stadium by Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Irons have identified a host of strikers they are looking at amid a lack of options in the position.

Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson is a player that West Ham rate and they are keen on him, however will not rush.

The 20-year-old is not expected to be back from injury until two to three weeks’ time and the Irons could make a late move for him in the window.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Andre Silva are amongst other strikers that West Ham have been looking at, but Potter does not want to rush into a decision.

The manager could wait until late in the window to sanction a swoop and that could well see Ferguson become a very real option.