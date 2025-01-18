Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has delighted at one Liverpool star making their critics eat their words at Brentford on Saturday and proving him right.

Arne Slot’s side looked like being held to a 0-0 draw by the Bees in the Premier League clash, something which would have meant dropping two precious points.

The Liverpool boss brought Kostas Tsimikas, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai off as he desperately searched for the breakthrough.

It was one of the substitutes, Darwin Nunez, who made the breakthrough in stoppage time and then he followed it up with a second as the Reds won 2-0.

Deeney, speaking during talkSPORT’s commentary of the match, insists he was laughed at when he suggested that Nunez might be needed to break the deadlock.

He thinks that the striker was the real poacher that Liverpool needed to get through the Brentford defence.

“What a goal”, he said following the first strike.

“I told you it could take Darwin Nunez. You laughed at me, Ade [presenter Adrian Durham] laughed at me.

“But it just needed a real goalscorer, a real poacher in there. He’s not afraid to miss.

“Darwin Nunez, been the butt of a lot of jokes.”

Despite Liverpool leaving it very late to win the game, Deeney insists that the result was no smash and grab job.

“This is not a crash, bang, wallop by any stretch.

“It is just finally they put a little bit of quality together and they scored two goals.”

With Arsenal dropping points by being held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa, Liverpool boast a lead of six points and hold a game in hand at the top of the Premier League table.