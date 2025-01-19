Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United will need to significantly soften their stance on an asking price for one of their stars if an interested club are to be able to do a deal for him this month.

Ruben Amorim’s side slipped to defeat on Sunday, being beaten at home 3-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion.

The loss was Manchester United’s tenth in just 22 Premier League games this season and leaves the Red Devils languishing in 13th.

Amorim has been clear about the need to rebuild at Old Trafford and there are expected to be departures before the transfer window closes in early February, with Marcus Rashford tipped to almost certainly go.

Winger Alejandro Garnacho is also generating interest, with Italian giants Napoli having been trying to buy him for €50m.

Manchester United’s demand is for €70m to do business over the Argentine.

For Napoli, there needs to be a ‘big softening’ in Manchester United’s demands, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia (via AreaNapoli), if a deal is to happen.

Napoli do not want to break the bank for Garnacho, despite rating him highly, and feel at Manchester United’s price he is overvalued.

The Manchester United winger has already agreed to the move if a deal can be thrashed out between the two clubs.