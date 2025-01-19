Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

One club have ‘looked at hijacking’ a deal that Sunderland are expected to try to do in the summer and ‘are aware’ of how they could set about doing so, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Regis Le Bris has Sunderland flying in the Championship and the Black Cats have just secured the capture of midfielder Enzo Le Fee from Roma on loan.

Le Fee clocked the full 90 minutes in Friday night’s 0-0 draw away at Burnley and was booked in the process.

Attacker Wilson Isidor also played the full 90 minutes at Turf Moor and Sunderland have him on loan with an option to buy.

The club intend to look to trigger the option, but the fee with Zenit St Petersburg has yet to be fully negotiated.

And at least one other club have had a look at potentially hijacking the deal for Isidor.

It is claimed they are aware of how they could do it if they chose to try.

The 24-year-old has caught the eye with his displays for Sunderland in the cut and thrust of the Championship and is winning admirers away from the Stadium of Light.

If Sunderland go up to the Premier League though they are likely to fancy their chances of keeping the former Lokomotiv Moscow man.