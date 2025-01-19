Stu Forster/Getty Images

A club that have been offered the chance to sign a Newcastle United star ‘want to understand the economic conditions’ before deciding whether to push to bring him in.

Eddie Howe has been clear that the club may have to take decisions to let some players go they would rather keep due to PSR considerations.

Isaac Hayden has been loaned to Portsmouth, while winger Miguel Almiron is expected to head to MLS side Atlanta United.

Howe does not want to lose goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, but there are question marks over defender Lloyd Kelly.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Kelly has been ‘offered’ to Serie A giants Juventus, who are searching for another centre-back.

Juventus are prepared to pay €13m for the defender, while Newcastle want €25m.

At present, the Bianconeri ‘want to understand the economic conditions’ before they decide about pushing for him further.

The player on his part is considering moving on from St James’ Park due to a lack of game time.

He has clocked just 298 minutes of Premier League action this season so far.