Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Fraserburgh

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 14:15 UK time

Rangers have officially announced their starting side to welcome minnows Fraserburgh to Ibrox in the Scottish Cup this afternoon.

With the Scottish Premiership title looking firmly out of reach for the Gers, who continue to be consistently inconsistent under Philippe Clement, the Scottish Cup is a solid silverware target.

Rangers will be overwhelming favourites to see off Fraserburgh and progress, and as such all eyes will be on the level of performance that Clement’s men put in.

Fraserburgh sit in ninth spot in the Highland League and have conceded 20 goals in 19 games, an average of just over a goal conceded per league game.

Rangers have Mason Munn between the sticks, while a back four of James Tavernier, Robin Propper, Clinton Nsiala and Jefte is picked.

In midfield, Clement picks Connor Barron and Mohammed Diomande, while Nedim Bajrami, Ross McCausland and Zak Lovelace support Cyriel Dessers.

There are options on the bench for Clement if needed and these include Hamza Igamane and Nicolas Raskin.

Rangers Team vs Fraserburgh

Munn, Tavernier, Propper, Nsiala, Jefte, Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, McCausland, Lovelace, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Yilmaz, Igamane, Hagi, King, Raskin, Rice, Curtis