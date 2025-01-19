Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Aidy White has defended one Whites player, who has come in for heavy criticism of late, after his performance against Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds scored a routine 3-0 win over Danny Rohl’s side at Elland Road on Sunday to move back to the top of the Championship table.

The goals came from Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka, as a derby victory was claimed by Daniel Farke’s men.

It had been speculated whether Farke could put experienced custodian Karl Darlow in goal, given that Illan Meslier has made several costly mistakes this season.

Farke kept faith with the Frenchman though and White thinks that he delivered on the afternoon.

White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Leeds are doing the right things, they are just focusing on their own performances.

“You can’t go into games worrying what the teams around you are doing.

“There has been a lot of talk about Illan Meslier in recent days but a good performance from him today.

“He did not have a load of things to do but when he was called upon, he delivered.”

Leeds next have another home game lined up as Norwich City visit Elland Road on Wednesday night.