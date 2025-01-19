Julian Finney/Getty Images

Journalist Henry Winter feels a club’s hierarchy should be worried about Ange Postecoglou’s position at Tottenham Hotspur as Spurs may come calling for their manager.

Postecoglou saw his side suffer another defeat on Sunday afternoon when they lost 3-2 against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Spurs now sit a lowly 15th in the league standings and have lost 12 of their 22 matches, something which has heaped pressure on to Postecoglou.

While Spurs have suffered an injury crisis and been without key men for portions of the campaign, many feel Postecoglou should still be getting more out of the players at his disposal.

Spurs supremo Daniel Levy was at the Everton game and now all eyes are on whether he sticks with Postecoglou or sacks him.

Winter is of the view that the situation will be worrying the hierarchy at Ipswich Town, where Kieran McKenna is in charge.

McKenna led Ipswich to back to back promotions to the Premier League and they remain in with a chance of survival this term.

Winter stressed the association McKenna has had with Spurs and thinks Levy could come calling for him.

“If I was the Ipswich hierarchy I would be slightly worried about Ange’s position”, he said on talkSPORT after the Spurs game had finished.

“Because Kieran McKenna spent seven years there as a player, obviously didn’t make it because of injury, then worked there as a youth team coach, knows the place.

“You hate to see managers leave a settled club like this, but if you are Daniel Levy at some point you might look at Kieran McKenna.”

Tottenham next get a break from Premier League duty when they face Hoffenheim in the Europa League.