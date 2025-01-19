Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton manager David Moyes has selected his starting line-up to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Moyes saw his side slip to defeat at home against Aston Villa in midweek and the new Toffees boss will know the importance of avoiding another loss today.

Everton do have a solid home record against Spurs in recent seasons and though wins have been hard to come by, they have not lost at Goodison against the north London side since 2018.

On that day, Spurs inflicted a 6-2 loss on the Toffees.

Jordan Pickford lines up in goal for Everton today, while at the back Moyes goes with Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the engine room, Moyes looks towards Orel Mangala and Idrissa Gueye, while also picked are Jesper Lindstrom and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Iliman Ndiaye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin lead the attacking threat.

Moyes has options off the bench if needed and these include Beto and Jack Harrison.

Everton Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Lindstrom, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Beto, Young, Armstrong, Sherif