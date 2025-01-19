Michael Regan/Getty Images

Belgium legend Gert Verheyen believes that Bilal El Khannouss made the wrong decision in joining Leicester City last summer.

The attacking midfielder forced a transfer to Leicester, convincing Belgian side Genk to let him leave for the King Power Stadium.

While El Khannouss has caught the eye in the Premier League, he is part of a Leicester side that are sinking and heading for relegation.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was handed the reigns at the Foxes, however he has yet to have a big impact and now there are question marks over his position as manager.

Belgium legend Verheyen feels that El Khannouss would have been better moving to the Bundesliga from Genk.

The 54-year-old is of the view that in picking Leicester, the midfielder made a bad decision.

“I don’t understand why El Khannouss went to Leicester. Leicester… I think that’s a very bad choice”, he told Belgian daily Het Laatse Nieuws (via Voetbal Belgie).

“I would have chosen the Bundesliga in his place.

“To a top five club, with a lot of men running around you.”

The Morocco international has made 17 appearances in the Premier League for Leicester this season, with a return of one goal and one assist.