George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship clash at Elland Road this afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s side find themselves second in the Championship standings following Saturday’s results, but can reclaim top spot by winning today.

They start as strong favourites to do so, but visitors Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their last six outings and will be hopeful of frustrating Leeds.

The earlier fixture between the two teams this season saw Leeds score a routine 2-0 win at Hillsborough in August.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds today, while at the back Farke picks Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Sam Byram.

Midfield sees the Leeds boss trust in Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka, while Dan James, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon support Joel Piroe.

If Farke wants to change things up then he has options on the bench and these include Willy Gnonto and Junior Firpo.

Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Schmidt, Firpo, Wober, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph