David Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest ‘are monitoring’ a striker currently plying his trade in Italy’s Serie A as they plot reinforcements for next season.

Forest have been the surprise package of the Premier League this term and are firmly in the mix to pull off what would be a shock finish in the Champions League spots.

While they have an eye on business during this month’s window, Nottingham Forest are also making plans for the following campaign.

Striker Chris Wood is out of contract in the summer and it is still unclear if he will be at the City Ground when the 2025/26 campaign begins.

Now Nottingham Forest ‘are monitoring’ Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Premier League outfit are scouting him and keeping close tabs on his performances at Udinese.

Lucca, 24, joined the Italian side in 2023 after having a loan stint at Dutch giants Ajax.

He has struck seven times in 19 Serie A outings so far, as well as hitting the back of the net twice in three Italian Cup appearances, to make a return of nine goals fore the campaign to date.

Lucca, who has also been booked five times in Serie A, has been capped by Italy, making his bow last year.