Oxford United have set a price tag for a U’s winger that is attracting interest in the transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gary Rowett has had an immediate impact at Oxford United and his side beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 on Saturday to sit in 15th spot in the Championship standings.

Rowett has been assessing the squad he has inherited at Oxford United and is expected to make decisions over some players before the window closes.

Winger Owen Dale is one player who has been attracting interest and he is wanted by Leyton Orient.

Orient are keen to capture Dale and want to use money they have earned through their FA Cup run, which sees Manchester City visit Brisbane Road early next month.

Oxford United are willing to do business, but want a £150,000 fee to let Dale go.

That is a sum that Leyton Orient are not keen to pay and they are hoping there will be wiggle room with the U’s.

Dale has made just eleven appearances in the Championship for Oxford United this season, along with enjoying one EFL Cup outing.