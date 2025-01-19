Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team to face Everton in a Premier League clash at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Spurs lost the north London derby 2-1 at Arsenal in midweek and Postecoglou will want an instant response as results continue to put pressure on him.

Sitting in 15th spot in the Premier League table, Tottenham have lost eleven of their 21 games and are just eight points above the drop zone.

Spurs thrashed Everton 4-0 earlier this season and Postecoglou would love a repeat today.

Antonin Kinsky is in goal for Spurs today, who name a back four of Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies and Djed Spence.

Midfield is where Postecoglou picks Pape Matar Sarr and Archie Gray, while Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison support Heung-min Son.

If Spurs’ Australian manager wants to chop and change then he has options on the bench and these include Mikey Moore and Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton

Kinsky, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Spence, Sarr, Gray, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Reguilon, Hardy, Ajayi, Olusesi, Min-hyoek, Moore, Richarlison, Lankshear