West Ham United will ‘pay a large part’ of the salary of Maxwel Cornet while he is on loan at Italian side Genoa.

The winger spent the first part of the campaign on loan at Southampton, but struggled to make any kind of impact on the south coast.

His loan is being terminated and he will head to Italy and Genoa for the second half of the season as he looks to play regular football.

And West Ham are smoothing the path to the deal going through as, according to Italian journalist Nicola Schira, they will ‘pay a large part’ of Cornet’s salary while he is at Genoa.

The winger is expected to be put through his medical paces by the Italian club within the next 48 hours.

West Ham secured Cornet from Burnley, but he struggled to get game time under David Moyes and then Julen Lopetegui, while Graham Potter has sanctioned his exit.

The 28-year-old rose to prominence through his performances at French giants Lyon.

It remains to be seen if a series of good performances at Genoa could convince Potter to take a look at him again over the course of pre-season in the summer.