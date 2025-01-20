Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Chelsea chief analyst Kyle Macaulay expressed a desire to join Graham Potter at West Ham United and is heading for the Hammers, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Macaulay has worked with Potter at four different clubs and Potter brought him to Chelsea after taking over their managerial role in 2022.

Potter left Chelsea in April 2023 but Macaulay stayed with the Blues in his head of scouting role and later he was promoted to chief analyst.

West Ham recently appointed Potter as their new manager and now he has swooped to bring in his former trusted backroom staff member to the London Stadium.

Macaulay is very highly rated by Potter and it has been suggested the Hammers have agreed a deal with Chelsea to bring him to West Ham.

It has been claimed it was Macaulay who expressed his desire to reunite with Potter at West Ham.

Some paperwork is yet to be finalised with Chelsea before Macaulay officially joins the Hammers.

West Ham are keen to improve several areas in the transfer market and Macaulay could help Potter identify ideal candidates.

The Hammers will try to get Macaulay as soon as possible to the London Stadium so that he can start helping them.